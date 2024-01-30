IGP presents ₦134.5 million to families of late officers in Zamfara

Representing the IGP at the presentation was the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State, Muhammad Shehu, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Yazid Abubakar.

The financial support comes as part of the IGP's welfare initiative, encompassing the Group Personal Accident, Group Life Insurance, and Family Welfare Schemes of the police force.

Speaking at the event, Egbetokun reiterated his unwavering commitment to the welfare of police officers and their families, both in life and death. He underlined the importance of supporting those who have given their all in service to the nation.

The IGP advised the beneficiaries to use the funds judiciously, addressing their family's financial needs and ensuring the education of their children.

Hauwau Ibrahim and Lawrence Douglas, speaking on behalf of the recipients, expressed their gratitude for the financial assistance.