IGP presents N22m to families of deceased officers in Plateau

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali, has presented cheques worth over N22 million to families of police officers in Plateau who died in active service.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Alabo Alfred, made this known in a statement in Jos on Friday.

Alkali, represented by the Commissioner of Police in Plateau, Mr Bartholomew Onyeka, presented the cheques.

The inspector-general of police said that was in support of families of gallant officers who died in active service, saying that it would enable them earn a living.

”We understand the plight of families of men who died in active service and this laudable commitment to ensuring that they get what is due to them without further delay.

”The sacrifice of their breadwinners cannot be quantified with anything and so I wish to advise you to make good use of the money to address your needs and challenges,” he said.

Mr Nankin Njin, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the inspector-general of police for the gesture and gave an assurance that it would be put to good use.

