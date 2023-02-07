IGP posts new Commissioners of Police to Lagos, Ogun, Taraba

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated on Tuesday in Abuja that the redeployment was in line with the IGP's manpower development policy of placing round pegs in round holes.

Adejobi stated that Mr Danmallam Mohammed, a DIG, had been redeployed to the Department of Finance and Administration.

He added that some AIGs were redeployed to take over the duties and responsibilities of DIGs.

They are Hafiz Inuwa, Department of Training and Development; Aji Janga, Department of Research and Planning and Adeleke Bode, Department of Operations.

Adejobi stated also that Habu Ahmadu had been posted as Force Secretary, while Shuaya’u Abdulyari had assumed office as the AIG in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja.

Senior police officers posted to take up the duties and responsibilities of the AIGs in charge of Zonal Police Commands are Matthew Akinyosola, AIG Police Mobile Force and Jonathan Towuru, AIG Zone 6 Calabar.

Others are Sylvester Alabi, AIG Zone 2, Lagos, Akande Kayode, AIG Zone 11, Osogbo and Abimbola Shokoya, AIG Zone 17, Akure.

The Inspector-General of Police also ordered the provisional posting of some CPs, pending the approval of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The police spokesman stated that the CPs affected by the posting were Adebola Hamzat, Adamawa; Frank Mba, Ogun; Suleiman Yusuf, Taraba; Idowu Owohunwa, Lagos State and Faleye Olaleye, Ebonyi.

He added that Baba charged the newly-posted officers to hit the ground running to ensure the mission, vision, and policy statements of his administration were effectively complied with in the areas of crime-fighting, public cooperation, and safety.