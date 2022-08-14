RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IGP orders tight security around schools, hospitals, other national infrastructure

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, on Sunday ordered immediate deployment of security operatives to all schools, hospitals, and critical national infrastructure nationwide.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.

Baba also ordered regular patrols, stop-and-search, raids and show of force by tactical commanders to clamp down on crime and criminality in some states of the federation.

He gave the directive while reviewing the general security situation across the country in reports filed by police commands and formations.

He called on strategic police managers at various levels to prioritise the use of intelligence gathering, particularly traditional and local intelligence to locate criminals’ hideouts and flush them out.

Baba urged all officers and men of the force to be on the offensive and to take the fight against crime to the doorposts of suspected criminals, including bushes and uncompleted buildings.

He called on the officers to profile suspects and charge those found wanting to courts accordingly.

He enjoined Nigerians to cooperate with the police as many police operatives would be seen at strategic areas, routes and communities.

He said the idea was to suppress the antics and criminal activities of men of the underworld.

Baba, however, warned police officers and men to be civil, professional and humane in the discharge of their duties.

He pledged the commitment of the police to the protection of lives and property by decimating criminal elements that target schools, hospitals and other critical national infrastructure.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IGP orders tight security around schools, hospitals, other national infrastructure

IGP orders tight security around schools, hospitals, other national infrastructure

Lagos State to host Education Summit

Lagos State to host Education Summit

NDLEA uncovers 442 parcels of Crystal Meth in heads of smoked fish

NDLEA uncovers 442 parcels of Crystal Meth in heads of smoked fish

Gunmen invade school, kill teacher in Nasarawa

Gunmen invade school, kill teacher in Nasarawa

Buhari reappoints Bashir Ahmad, upgrades him to Special Assistant

Buhari reappoints Bashir Ahmad, upgrades him to Special Assistant

Mama Boko Haram, co-defendants bag jail terms for N66m fraud

Mama Boko Haram, co-defendants bag jail terms for N66m fraud

Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

I wish I had 12 children - Adeboye

I wish I had 12 children - Adeboye

Lagos govt reintroduces history in schools' curriculum

Lagos govt reintroduces history in schools' curriculum

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter-Punch]

Buhari sends new message to Biafra, Yoruba Nation agitators

WAEC reverses No NIN, No Exam policy for 2022 WASSE (SolaceBase)

BREAKING: WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results

Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor [Tolani Alli]

CDS Irabor says those behind Owo attack have been arrested

Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote at Alibaba's January 1st Concert

Lawyer begs Dangote, Otedola to pay ASUU's N1.1trn demand