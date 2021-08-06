In a bid to stabilize internal security and scale up the fight against crimes and criminality in the country, Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered that news police commissioners be posted to 12 state commands and the Federal Capital Territory.
IGP orders posting of new police commissioners to Kaduna, Enugu, 11 others
The posting of the Senior Police Officers to their respective state commands is with immediate effect.
The affected states commands and their new commissioners are; Niger State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas; Kwara State Command, CP Emienbo Tuesday Assayamo; Nasarawa State Command, CP Soyemi Musbau Adesina; Taraba State Command, CP Abimbola Shokoya; Benue State Command, CP Akingbola Olatunji; FCT Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday; Kogi State Command, CP Arungwa Nwazue Udo; Kaduna State Command, CP Abdullahi Mudashiru; Jigawa State Command, CP Aliyu Sale Tafida; Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal; Cross River State Command, CP Alhassan Aminu; Bayelsa State Command, CP Echeng Eworo Echeng, and Kebbi State Command, CP Musa Baba.
Others are; CP Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, a former Commissioner of Police, Enugu State is now the CP Anti-Fraud Unit FCID, Abuja; CP Sikiru Akande, a former CP in Cross River State is now redeployed to the Department of ICT as the CP ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja.
Similarly, CP Bankole Lanre Sikiru is deployed as the CP INTERPOL, FCID Lagos; and CP Augustine Arop is now posted as the Deputy Commandant, Police Staff College Jos.
