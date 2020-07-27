The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has ordered full enforcement of the curfew imposed on parts of Southern Kaduna by the state government following recent violence in the area.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the curfew was part of efforts by the government to restore law and order in the affected areas.

Mba said that the IGP had directed the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Kaduna State to ensure full enforcement of the curfew.

"The CP is to ensure optimal deployment of human and material assets of the Intervention Squad currently on ground in the state to safeguard lives and property in the communities.

"He is to personally coordinate the operations of the Intervention Squad in carrying out collective and holistic tasks of ensuring peace and safety in the communities," he said.

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu [Presidency]

According to him, the squad was made up of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Special Forces, and Detectives/Intelligence Operatives.

He said others were personnel of the Kaduna State Police Command, the Military and other security agencies.

Mba said the IGP commiserated with the people of Kaduna State, particularly those who lost their loved ones and property as a result of the crises.

He pledged that the Force will do everything within its powers to ensure restoration of peace in the affected areas.

The FPRO said the IGP enjoined the people of the state to cooperate with the Police, the Military and other law enforcement agencies in the enforcement of the curfew.

He, however, warned troublemakers in the state to desist from acts of violence and lawlessness.