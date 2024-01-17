ADVERTISEMENT
IGP launches special intervention squad to tackle insecurity in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

Egbetokun said the squad would be supplemented by a formidable arsenal of operational assets, including sophisticated arms, drones, and vehicles.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun [Twitter:@NPF]
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Abuja, Egbetokun said the squad was made up of trained, well-equipped and highly mobile police officers.

According to him, the squad possesses the capacity for rapid intervention and effective containment of significant security breaches like those currently threatening the suburb of the FCT.

He said the alarming rise in criminal activities without equivocation, demanded immediate and resolute action from all.

“This initiative is not just born out of necessity, but out of foresight, diligent planning and commitment to enhancing the already robust security architecture of the FCT.

“The FCT remains a bastion of safety and an example of efficient urban security management and in our pursuit of excellence, we must proactively address even the slightest signs of potential threats.

“We are thus duty-bound to confront all challenges head-on to protect the lives and welfare of our citizens,” I-G said.

He said the squad was envisioned to include a thousand personnel in each state with officers and men from each tactical unit of the force.

“These assets, some of which are displayed here, are ready for deployment to counteract the security threats.

“This deployment symbolises our unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our people, sending a clear message that criminal elements will find no sanctuary within the FCT, and by extension, Nigeria.

“I wish to reiterate here that this operation is more than a mere response; it is a bold strategy aimed at dismantling the criminal networks entrenched in our communities,” he said.

He said the squad would also engage in community-oriented policing, a testament to the Nigeria Police philosophy that public safety is a collaborative endeavour.

Egbetokun said working hand-in-hand with community leaders, residents and all stakeholders would fortify the already strong bonds between the Police Force and the communities.

He said the idea was to ensure that every corner of the FCT remained a safe haven for its inhabitants.

