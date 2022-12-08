ADVERTISEMENT
IGP launches portal to report stolen vehicles

Ima Elijah

He said the platform launch followed the "IGP's quest to ensure a digital environment for policing the country..."

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.
As part of the strategic measures to tackle vehicle theft, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has launched a platform for Nigerians to report cases of stolen vehicles.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, December 07, 2022, said the digitalized platform – Central Motor Registry (CMR) – completed and commissioned by the IGP, is situated at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

What he said: He said the platform launch followed the “IGP’s quest to ensure a digital environment for policing the country for robust and more proactive measures in crime prevention, investigation, and prosecution.”

“The newly digitalized Central Motor Registry Command Centre will make it possible for members of the public to report vehicles stolen from as far back as 1st January 2018 and yet-to-be-recovered to input the vehicle details on the online platform to serve as a reliable data point for the possible recovery of the vehicle.

“The platform will also process motor vehicle information to support police operations and efforts toward enhancing national security.”

Furthermore...: With the CMR having two Command Centres in Abuja and Lagos, Adejobi said 37 Information Centres are located across the country and in the Federal Capital Territory, with 200 e-Enforcement Operational Patrol Vehicles with automatic number plate recognition on each vehicle as part of the first batch.

Call To Action: He also asked Nigerians and other residents in the country to take advantage of the platform at https://reportcmr.npf.gov.ng to upload their vehicle information on the website with effect from 7th December 2022, as a security step for preventing it from being stolen and re-registered.

