IGP launches 'Operation Restore Peace' in South East to target IPOB

The region has been troubled by insecurity over the past few months with many security facilities attacked by gunmen who have killed dozens of police officers and looted numerous arms and ammunition.

Many of the attacks have been blamed on separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and its security wing Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Baba said during a launch of the operation on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 that it will restore the region to its historical pride of place where its people are known to be peaceful, tolerant, innovative, industrious, and entrepreneurial.

He said the special operation became necessary to combat the murderous attacks, violence, proliferation of weapons, and other threats to law and order fueled by IPOB.

The IGP said the activities of the group have assumed an armed dimension in which important individuals, institutions, and critical national infrastructure are being constantly targeted in clearly well-coordinated, premeditated manners.

"This is in addition to deepening inter-ethnic prejudice and intolerance, unjustifiable inter-ethnic violence and counter-violence, loss of lives and massive destruction of properties," he said.

Baba said the operation will change the current security narratives in the south east region and praised President Muhammadu Buhari for approving it.

Operation Restore Peace will be carried out by operatives of the Police Force in collaboration with the Armed Forces, the intelligence community and other sister security agencies.

The IGP charged deployed personnel to be civil with law-abiding citizens, but firm and ruthless with criminal elements.

The operation, launched in Enugu State, will later be extended to other parts of the country to address peculiar crimes including banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, amongst others.

IPOB was declared a terrorist organisation in 2017 after numerous confrontations with the military.