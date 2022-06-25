IGP lauds INTERPOL over recovery of stolen vehicles in Niger Republic

He said the recovery of the vehicles followed credible intelligence and physical support from operatives of INTERPOL in Niamey.

Adejobi said the intelligence led to the trailing of a trans-border car theft syndicate and the eventual recovery of their loot.

He said the investigation lasted for several days before the vehicles, a Toyota Camry with Chassis No: 4T1BE46K47U673141, Mercedes Benz 2012 550GL with Chassis No. 4JGBF8GE8CA762560 and a Hyundai vehicle with Chassis No: KMHDH41EBDU54686 were recovered.

Adejobi said the I-G commended the cooperation and synergy between the 194 member countries of INTERPOL over the facilitation of worldwide police cooperation.

He said the I-G also commended operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), INTERPOL Section, for leveraging the platform made available through INTERPOL.

The police spokesman said the platform was to curb trans-border crimes, especially crimes that cascade into other neighbouring African countries.

“While commending the unrelenting efforts of Police Operatives, the I-G commended the INTERPOL Niamey for their cooperation and the important roles played in the recovery of the stolen vehicles.

“Such a multilateral relationship is vital to nip crimes and criminality in the bud,” he said.

Adejobi said the I-G called on the public to report cases of stolen vehicles promptly for necessary action, within or outside the country.

He said the I-G advised Nigerians to take advantage of the cooperation to recover their stolen items, particularly vehicles.

“The owners of the vehicles should approach the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigations Department, INTERPOL Section, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja for the recovery and claims of their vehicles.

”The owners must come with valid proofs of ownership and proper means of identification,” he said.