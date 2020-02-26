Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has raised alarm over the poor salary structure of policemen in the country, and inadequate personnel.

While speaking at a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, Adamu lamented that aside the inadequate manpower, the police are also battling with other challenges which includes -dilapidated barracks, poor remuneration and low budgetary allocations.

The IGP who was represented at the House of Representatives by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Operations, Abdulmajid Ali, presented to the House the aggregation of reports by the various police reform committees.

The reports highlighted the major challenges hindering optimal service delivery by the police.

In a document Ali presented to the house, Adamu said amongst the challenges highlighted is gross underfunding, which he said was caused by inadequate budgetary appropriation and non-release of the limited appropriated funds.

According to him, the budgetary system is not capable of taking care of neither the needs nor wants of the force.

“A comparative analysis between Nigeria and South Africa police indicates that while in 2018 the South African police got R46.87 billion rand or N1.1372 trillion for visible policing programme, with a 6.89 per cent growth projection up to 2021/2022 financial year, the Nigeria Police had to do with N35 billion appropriation and an eventual release of N20 billion for capital and overhead expenditure," Adamu was quoted as saying.

The IGP also described personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as inadequate to cope with the “expanding and increasingly complex requirements of policing Nigeria’s growing population and crime profile.”

Adamu said 302,000 police officers cannot effectively police the country, adding that poor remuneration scare best hands from police.

He further explained that the poor remuneration and welfare, were not only de-motivating for officers, but were not attractive enough for the best and most suitable applicants for police jobs in Nigeria.

“In Kenya, for example, a police constable take-home earning is about 34,907 Shilling or N126,000, whereas his Nigerian counterpart earns unfortunately less than N50,000. Pitiably, this earning comes down to between N12,000 and N18,000 at retirement,” he added.

Operational equipment

The IGP also made a case for the need to scale-up the NPF's operational equipment.

Adamu said no fewer than 1,000 armoured personnel carriers and 250,000 assault rifles with corresponding ammunition is required to police Nigeria’s growing population and crime profile.

He added that while 2,000,000 tear gas canisters and smoke grenades is needed, 200,000 riot gunners and smoke pistols, 1,000 tracking devices, and 774 operational drones, among others should be procured.