Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

IGP invites FFK over conspiracy, inciting publication

Fani Kayode IGP invites FFK over conspiracy, inciting publication

IGP Ibrahim Idris has invited FFK over conspiracy, inciting publication and criminal defamation.

  • Published:
The moment Fani-Kayode and Reno insulted themselves on Twitter play IGP Ibrahim Idris invites FFK over conspiracy, inciting publication and defamation. (Daily Post)

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has invited Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, for questioning.

Fani-Kayode is expected to report to the Force headquarters on Monday, August 28, 2018.

FFK would answer questions bordering on "conspiracy, criminal defamation, inciting publication, injurious falsehood and conduct likely to cause breach of peace" according to the letter signed by Haruna Sani, Commissioner of Police in charge of the IGP Monitoring Unit.

The former aviation minister recently accused the Federal Government of allegedly plotting to silence some activists and the dissenting voices in Nigeria.

See attached copy of the invitation letter below:

Police invites ex-aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode. play

Police invites ex-aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode.

(Twitter/jacksonpbn)

  

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you in...bullet
2 Saraki PDP will win in 2019, the future is bright – Senate Presidentbullet
3 Saraki Why Bola Tinubu hates me 'so much' - Senate Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Lai Mohammed Buhari's minister in trouble over looters list
Melaye I’ve been healed of political blindness, Senator declares
Fani-Kayode Ex-minister accuses FG of plotting to implicate Atiku, Jonathan, IBB, Danjuma, others
Pulse Opinion Ali Modu Sheriff’s return to APC proves that politicians are shameless
Looters List Stella Oduah says she never stole from govt coffers, challenges FG to provide evidence
Fayose Governor faults alleged looters' lists, admits PDP is corrupt
Corruption Treasury Looters: Jang, Aliyu, Ladoja in new list by FG
Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock you
Kate Henshaw Actress asks farmers to defend themselves against herdsmen attacks
Pulse Opinion Why is Jonathan absent from Buhari’s looters’ list?

Local

Military parades 3 suspects involved in Plateau killings
Kaduna Killings Government imposes curfew on 2 communities
Tinubu says 3 years is not enough for Buhari to save Nigeria
Nigerian News Roundup 800m walk to re-election, Tinubu presidency and other top stories of the week
Buhari's 800m walk shows he is fit for a second term - Garba Shehu
Buhari President just told us why he walked 800m in Daura on Sallah day
The Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos is scheduled to close for three days between; August 23 - August 26, 2018
Third Mainland Bridge Lagos government apologises to motorists