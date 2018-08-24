news

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has invited Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, for questioning.

Fani-Kayode is expected to report to the Force headquarters on Monday, August 28, 2018.

FFK would answer questions bordering on "conspiracy, criminal defamation, inciting publication, injurious falsehood and conduct likely to cause breach of peace" according to the letter signed by Haruna Sani, Commissioner of Police in charge of the IGP Monitoring Unit.

The former aviation minister recently accused the Federal Government of allegedly plotting to silence some activists and the dissenting voices in Nigeria.

See attached copy of the invitation letter below: