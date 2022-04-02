RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IGP inspects Abuja-Kaduna road, debunks claims of inaccessibility

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Alkali Usman, says the rumour making the rounds that Kaduna is inaccessible by road, air or train is a mere propaganda.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Alkali Usman inspects the Abuja-Kaduna road over insecurity threat. [Twitter;Punch]
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Alkali Usman inspects the Abuja-Kaduna road over insecurity threat. [Twitter;Punch]

The IGP stated this during his operational visit to the Abuja-Kaduna road on Saturday in Kaduna.

Recommended articles

He said the visit was to check the situation along the Abuja-Kaduna road.

Usman noted that they have already made arrangements to secure the road.

“My coming out today is to check the deployment we made to ensure the road is safe and also to check the deployment we have made at the scene of the train accident where repairs are taking place.

“We have also deployed our men to assist the engineers in taking care of the situation and I want to assure the public that the propaganda going round that Kaduna is inaccessible by road, air or train is not true.

“The road is safe for motorists and we will try our best to keep it safer.”

He added that the visit was also to ensure that officers and men deployed to keep security on the road are performing their duties diligently.

The IGP explained that they would work with available resources given to commands, however, he called for improvement.

“Government is giving us the resources and in turn we are deploying them to our commands."

Usman, responding to questions from journalists on the certainties that passengers would no longer patronize the train when restored, said “It is only a perception, the incident has happened and gone, that of course has informed us on measures to take in ensuring such a thing does not occur again”.

He called on the troops to be diligent and dedicated in discharging their national duties.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: APGA throws governorship ticket open in Ebonyi

2023: APGA throws governorship ticket open in Ebonyi

IGP inspects Abuja-Kaduna road, debunks claims of inaccessibility

IGP inspects Abuja-Kaduna road, debunks claims of inaccessibility

Yahaya Bello declares for presidency, vows to make 20m Nigerians millionaires by 2030

Yahaya Bello declares for presidency, vows to make 20m Nigerians millionaires by 2030

IPOB declares ‘no more sit-at-home’ in South East

IPOB declares ‘no more sit-at-home’ in South East

Buhari salutes former First Lady of Lagos, Christine Otedola at 90

Buhari salutes former First Lady of Lagos, Christine Otedola at 90

Kwara APC members loyal to Lai Mohammed defect to SDP

Kwara APC members loyal to Lai Mohammed defect to SDP

'I’ll make Nigeria investment haven if elected President,' says Ohuabunwa

'I’ll make Nigeria investment haven if elected President,' says Ohuabunwa

FAAN blames rain for power outage at Lagos airport, apologises to passengers

FAAN blames rain for power outage at Lagos airport, apologises to passengers

APC members storm party secretariat to protest planned substitution of exco list

APC members storm party secretariat to protest planned substitution of exco list

Trending

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Abba Kyari rejects food offered to him in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari [Instagram/@abbakyari75]

Why FG rejected Amaechi’s N3.7bn security proposal for Abuja-Kaduna railway

Kaduna train attack: Amaechi begs Nigerians to donate money for victims. [channelstv]