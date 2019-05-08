He said the aim was to keep them healthy and at alert, while performing their responsibilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme tagged ‘Stay Healthy to Secure the Nation’ also had in attendance residents of the state capital, who were also given free consultation services, medical treatment, drugs and treated mosquito nets to take home.

Adamu, represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Medicals, Modupe Obembe, noted that police officers needed to be fit in all ramifications, to effectively fight crime.

“No matter how highly trained or experienced, police officers must at all times be physically, mentally, socially and psychologically fit for optimal performance of their duties,” he said.

He said the health awareness strategy also incorporated medical outreaches to enhance interaction with the public and to address the negative perception of the police.

Adamu explained that the health awareness programme and medical outreach was not only targeted at zonal, state commands and other police formations but the initiative would also be cascaded to communities, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps and education oinstitutions.

According to him, the programme will go a long way to build trust and working relationship with the community for effective community policing.

Also speaking, Commissioner of Police for Nasarawa state, Bola Longe, lauded the initiative and expressed gratitude to the IGP for Implementing the strategy in the command.

He explained that the move would keep his men healthy, active and make them have a sense of belonging, in the sense that their health and welfare was of paramount importance to the Federal Government and the police hierarchy.

The Emir of Lafia, Alhaji Sidi Mohammed 1, represented by the Madakin-Lafia, Ishaku Dauda, also commended the IGP for the initiative and expressed joy that residents of Lafia were offered free medical services at the expense of the police force.

According to him, the free medical outreach will bring succour to so many that could not access medical services due to financial constraint.

ALSO READ: Saraki says EFCC is after him because senate refused to confirm Magu

Superintendent of Police (SP) and Officer in Charge of medicals at the Nasarawa state police command, Dr Ndukwe Chidozie, who also headed the free medical exercise revealed that about 3,000 persons had been offered free medical services for various health conditions.

He said that services on ailments such as malaria, typhoid fever, blood pressure checks and eye examinations among others were offered by the medical team on assignment for that purpose.