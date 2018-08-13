Pulse.ng logo
IGP donates jersey to Crime Busters FC

  Published:
Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris

(NAN)

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has donated new jerseys to Crime Busters FC, Enugu, for its successful outing in the ongoing 2017/2018 football season.


The IGP presented the jersey to the players and technical crew at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Monday.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team is the 2018 Enugu State Aiteo Cup Champions.
The team is currently training for the National Nationwide League One promotional play-off in Enugu.


Enugu State Commissioner of Police Mohammed Danmallam, who represented Idris, said that the team deserved the best and urged the players to expect more gifts from the Force Headquarters.


“I will charge you (Crime Busters) to keep the tempo of success very high,’’ Idris said.


Responding, the Manager of the club, Ebere Amaraizu, lauded the IGP and other senior police officers for investing in the team and pledged that the team would make the sponsors proud.


The club is not going to underestimate any opponent but will always give its best in the field of play.


“I am happy with the training programme of Coach Edmund Ndukanma and his attitude and the mindset of the boys.


“We need to still remain focus and trust in God, who gives victories,’’  he said.

