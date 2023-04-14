IGP deploys DIG Egbetokun to FCID, redeploys 36 commissioners

Egbetokun was the supervising DIG for the South-West Geo-Political Zone, prior to his new posting.

This is contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday in Abuja.

Adejobi said that DIG Egbetokun hails from Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun, holds a BSc. (Hons.) Degree in Mathematics Education, an MSc in Engineering Analysis, and a Masters of Business Administration degree.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that Egbetokun attended various courses both at home and abroad, and served in various investigative, operational, and administrative capacities, including as Commander Rapid Response Squad (RSS), Lagos.

According to him, the DIG was the Head, Anti-Fraud, FCT Command; Commissioner of Police in Kwara State amongst others and was until his recent promotion, the AIG in charge of Zone 7, Abuja, comprising the FCT and Niger.

Adejobi said the IGP had approved the postings and redeployment of 36 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to various commands and formations.

“Amongst the 36 CPs are; CP Operations, DOPS FHQ, Zubairu Abubakar; CP Homicide FCID Abuja, Fom Joseph; CP Railway, Lagos, Emuobo Ekokotu; CP Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Nemi Iwo; CP General Investigations FCID, Abuja, Salman Garba; and CP PAP Western Lagos, Dungus Monguno.

“Others are CP Police Mobile Force FHQ, Audu Dabigi; CP Anti-Fraud FCID Annex Lagos, Patrick Atayero; CP INEC Abuja, Olaiya Mobolaji; CP CCR, Olaolu Adegbite; and CP DFA Force Intelligence Bureau, Disu Rilwan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They also include CP Armament FCH Abuja, Mohammed Dalijan; Force Provost Marshal, CP Dan-Mamman Shawulu; CP Servicom, R&P, FHQ Abuja, Clement Robert; CP X-Squad FCID Abuja, Rhoda Olofu; CP Anti-Human Trafficking, Onah Sunny, and CP PAP Eastern, Yetunde Longe, and 19 others.

“The IGP has instructed all newly-posted and redeployed officers to strive to ensure that their commands, formations, and departments comply with the Police Reform mandate.

“He also tasked them to ensure compliance with all standard operating procedures in the discharge of their responsibilities.