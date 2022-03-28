RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police commend Judiciary over death sentence passed on 4 robbery convicts

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, has commended the Judiciary for passing death-by-hanging sentence on four armed robbery convicts in the FCT.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

He stated that the convicts, Tochukwu Uwalaka, Gideon Igbabo, Miracle Amaechi, and Jamil Abdulsalam, robbed their victim of a 2006 Xterra Jeep, a 2008 Toyota Camry and two HP laptops on Aug. 23, 2016.

They also carted away the victim’s phones, a digital camera, jewellery, N200,000 and other valuables.

He explained that on the day in question, the convicts threatened a10-year-old daughter of the victim at gunpoint and ordered her to assist in getting access into his house in Kuje, FCT.

Adejobi stated that operatives of the Intelligence Response Team of the police apprehended one of the suspects who led them to his three accomplices.

He added that the convicts were charged to court after diligent investigation for offences of criminal conspiracy and armed robbery and were sentenced on Jan. 26, 2022.

He stated also that the I-G commended the achievements of investigation units and tactical squads of the Nigeria Police Force for various convictions recorded in cases investigated and charged in courts.

The spokesman reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to ensuring that all matters reported to the police were properly investigated and necessary actions taken.

Police commend Judiciary over death sentence passed on 4 robbery convicts

