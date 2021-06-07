IGP Baba suspends issuance of tinted glasses, SPY number plates' for vehicles

Baba disclosed this at a conference with Strategic Commanders of the Nigeria Police Force on Monday, in Abuja.

He said SPY number plates were for official use of some categories of corporate bodies, while tinted glasses permits were issued on the platform of some statutory regulations.

According to him, several individuals have of late, turned the use of SPY number plates and tinted glasses into status symbols and have fraudulently obtained such.

"Accordingly, henceforth, the issuance of SPY number plates and tinted glasses permits are hereby suspended.

"The existing authorisations are being reviewed and a protocol to regulate the issuance of such permits will be evolved.

"In due course, an enforcement mechanism that will enforce the standardised process of issuance of SPY plate numbers and tinted glasses will be implemented across the country," he said.

Baba said the Nigeria Police would work closely with the leadership of the Federal Road Safety Commission for effective implementation.

He said that the practice of some motorists covering their plate numbers, was inhibiting law enforcement operations in the country and would not be tolerated.

He, therefore, called on the commissioners of police across the country to ensure that motorists involved in the covering of their plate numbers were arrested.

He called on the commissioners of police to review and strengthen security around all command headquarters and other police stations in their jurisdictions. with a view to deterring or repelling any attempt to attack the facilities.

Baba said that the Nigeria Police assets were critical national security assets that must be defended against insurrectionists and arsonists as provided for in the constitution.

He cautioned the commissioners of police against allowing their officers to unnecessarily and indiscriminately impound vehicles at police stations.

The IGP said police facilities were not junk yards, adding that making it to be one would create vulnerability that often engender attacks.

He urged the commissioners of police to undertake major operations in their commands to clear all indiscriminately impounded vehicles of the stations.

"I have been receiving reports that some commissioners of police are still allowing the mounting of road blocks in their jurisdictions.

"For the avoidance of doubts, road blocks under any description or guise, remain banned across the country and any officer found to be contravening this order will be liable and dealt with firmly.

"The society has evolved and as law enforcement operatives, we must align our policing strategies to this societal dynamic," he said.

He said that the police management was currently reviewing the security situation ahead of the June 12 Democracy Day Celebration with a view to ensuring a hitch-free exercise.

Baba said that details of the review would form part of discussions in the conference of the Police Strategic Commanders.