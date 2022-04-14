RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IGP Baba approves promotion of 21,039 junior officers

The Inspector-General of Police (I-GP), Mr Usman Baba, has approved the promotion of 21,039 junior police officers, who were last promoted on or before 2017.

The Acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Thursday, in Abuja.

He said the junior officers promoted were 20,572 Sergeants to the next rank of Inspector, 324 Corporals to Sergeants, and 143 Constables to the rank of Corporal.

Adejobi said the promotion was part of ongoing efforts to improve the welfare, conditions of service, as well as boosting the morale of personnel, to enhance efficiency.

He also said that it was part of the I-GP’s manpower development drive to ensure that deserving officers were promoted accordingly.

The police spokesman said the idea was to encourage hard work and further promote the culture of merit, excellence, and dedication to duties.

Adejobi said the Force’s high command was liaising with the Police Service Commission on the release of the promotions of senior police officers.

He said the I-GP had given the assurance that the promotion would be approved and released soon.

According to Adejobi, the I-GP had commended the newly promoted officers for their resilience and invaluable commitment to duties, while urging them to see their promotions as a call for renewed zeal, vigour, patriotism to duty, and rededication to professional policing standards.

IGP Baba approves promotion of 21,039 junior officers

