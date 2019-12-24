The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the deployment was to reposition the force for optimal service delivery.

The deployed AIDs were Sanusi Lemu, Zone 12, Bauchi, covering Bauchi, Borno and Yobe states and Gwandu Abubakar, to Zone 3, Yola covering Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba states.

He said the deployed CPs were Hafiz Inuwa, Delta, Muri Musa Kaduna State, Mobolaji Fafowora, Imo, Agunbiade Lasore, Kebbi, Johnson Kokumo, Osun, Ahmed Azare, Taraba and Ede Ekpeji Kogi.

The IGP called on the affected officers to improve on the successes recorded by their predecessors.

He also urged them to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting intelligence-led and community-driven crime prevention strategies in their new assignments.

Mba said the IGP enjoined the public to support and cooperate with the incoming police helmsmen to enable them deliver on their mandate effectively.