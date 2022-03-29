IGP and Defence Chief visit site of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

The incident happened around 7:45 pm on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Dutse village in Chikun Local Government Area, just a few kilometres from the Rigasa train station, which is the last transit point of the train.

The two service chiefs were received by the General Officer Commanding one Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

From there, they proceeded to the scene of the attack located about three kilometres away from the expressway.

They inspected the security situation around the general area of the attack, assessed the attacked train, as well as the rail track to evaluate the degree of damage.