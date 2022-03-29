RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IGP and Defence Chief visit site of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Ima Elijah

Although specifics around casualties are yet to be confirmed, many are feared killed while several others have been kidnapped.

Usman Alkali and Lucky Irabor
Usman Alkali and Lucky Irabor

The Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba, Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor, and top officials of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, have visited the site of the terrorists' attack on a train along the Abuja-Kaduna railway.

The incident happened around 7:45 pm on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Dutse village in Chikun Local Government Area, just a few kilometres from the Rigasa train station, which is the last transit point of the train.

The two service chiefs were received by the General Officer Commanding one Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

From there, they proceeded to the scene of the attack located about three kilometres away from the expressway.

They inspected the security situation around the general area of the attack, assessed the attacked train, as well as the rail track to evaluate the degree of damage.

Although the number of casualties is yet to be confirmed, many are feared killed while several others have been kidnapped.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

