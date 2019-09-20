The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, says Nigeria's security situation has been stable over the past three months.

The Police boss said this shortly after service chiefs met President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House for a security briefing on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

He said statistics of the year's third quarter have shown a reduction in violent crimes in the country.

"We just finished a security meeting and we have noticed within this quarter that the security situation in the country is stable.

"We saw that there is a tremendous decrease in the kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and even acts of cultism," he said.

The IGP noted that peace talks with criminals, notably bandits terrorising the northwest region, contributed to the drop in crime rate.

He said the Force has also waged an intense war against kidnappers, especially those along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway and Birnin Gwari Niger axis, and dislodged some of their camps.

"In fact, in the security briefing we gave specific numbers of the camps that we have destroyed and the casualties the bandits recorded as a result of that.

"So, that has also made them surrender and some of them relocated and we are following those that have relocated to know the new location and also engage them," he said.

IGP Adamu said Buhari has charged the Force to do more in his bid to ensure a "zero crime society" in the country.