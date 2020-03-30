Adamu have the order in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba on Monday in Abuja.

The IG said the investigation team would work jointly with experts from the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), the nation’s leading research and development institution with sole repository of all geo-scientific data.

He said the agency had a state-of-the-art laboratory with the capacity and expertise to carry out a wide range of geo-scientific examinations.

He said the examinations include; laboratory/forensic, geochemical analysis of rocks, minerals, water, sewage, soil samples and site investigations.

Adamu expressed optimism that with the involvement of NGSA, the quality and integrity of investigations into the explosion would be greatly enhanced.

He said the team would be headed by the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, Force Headquarters, Mr Maikudi Shehu.

The IG said membership of the team would be made up of officers of the Police Bomb Disposal Squad from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.

He said the unit was a specialised arm of the police that oversees explosives and ordnance operations, including controlled detonation and safe evacuation.

Adamu said other responsibilities of the unit include; sweeping, assessment, analysis, intelligence and investigations touching on bombs and all forms of explosives related incidents.

He enjoined citizens, especially those living around the scene of the incident to avoid the area so as not to tamper with the scene of incident and the ongoing investigations.

The IG sympathised with the government and people of Ondo, particularly, victims that sustained injuries or lost their property as a result of the incident.

Adamu called for calm and pledged to make the outcome of investigations public.