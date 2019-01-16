The acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has appointed Frank Mba, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, as the new Force Public Relations Officer, replacing Jimoh Moshood, an acting Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Mba's appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aremu Adeniran, on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

Adeniran disclosed that Moshood has been redeployed to another national assignment as Mba's appointment takes place with immediate effect.

Until his appointment, Mba was working at the Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi- Lagos.

He already served as the Force PRO from 2012 to 2014 and was described on Wednesday as an experienced communicator and image maker.

"The new Inspector General of Police has therefore charged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in revamping the image of the Force, improving the relationship between the citizens and the police, bridging existing communication gap between the police and its stakeholders, and assisting the IGP in realizing his Mission and Vision for the Force and the nation," the statement read.

Adamu assumed the office of IGP on Tuesday, January 15, after Ibrahim Idris attained the retirement age of 60 and handed over after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.