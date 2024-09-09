ADVERTISEMENT
Joe Igbokwe begs Tinubu to lower electricity tariff after spending ₦20k in a day

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Lagos APC chieftain warned the President that businesses would be forced to shut down if the hike in electricity tariff isn't reviewed to reflect the economic reality.

Igbokwe made the plea in a post on his Facebook page over the weekend.

Recall the Federal Government has grouped electricity consumers in the country into different bands with customers in Band A enjoying more hours of power supply but also paying a higher tariff.

Many Nigerians have called for a reverse of the policy, as individuals and businesses under Band A complained of spending too much on electricity.

However, Igbokwe, a staunch supporter of Tinubu's presidency, appeared to have gotten his dose of the painful electricity charges some days ago.

As revealed in his post, the APC chieftain lamented that ₦20,000 worth of units only lasted him for just a day.

He warned the government that businesses would be forced to shut down if the hike in electricity tariff isn't reviewed to reflect the economic reality.

“PBAT, please look into the new electricity tariff in Nigeria. It will kill businesses if the government does not act as quickly as possible. I have a small office in Surulere with about 7 units of AC.

“We used to buy 300 plus units for N20,0000. Yesterday we bought N20,000 worth of units and it lasted for just one day. They call it band A group. I pray that we review this,” he wrote.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

