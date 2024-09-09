Joe Igbokwe begs Tinubu to lower electricity tariff after spending ₦20k in a day

Igbokwe made the plea in a post on his Facebook page over the weekend.

Recall the Federal Government has grouped electricity consumers in the country into different bands with customers in Band A enjoying more hours of power supply but also paying a higher tariff.

Many Nigerians have called for a reverse of the policy, as individuals and businesses under Band A complained of spending too much on electricity.

However, Igbokwe, a staunch supporter of Tinubu's presidency, appeared to have gotten his dose of the painful electricity charges some days ago.

As revealed in his post, the APC chieftain lamented that ₦20,000 worth of units only lasted him for just a day.

He warned the government that businesses would be forced to shut down if the hike in electricity tariff isn't reviewed to reflect the economic reality.

“PBAT, please look into the new electricity tariff in Nigeria. It will kill businesses if the government does not act as quickly as possible. I have a small office in Surulere with about 7 units of AC.