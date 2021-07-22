RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Igboho returns to prison as Beninese court adjourns hearing till Friday

bayo wahab

Igboho was arrested at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou.

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)
Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been returned to cell in Benin Republic.

The Court De’appal De Cotonou in Benin Republic adjourned the hearing of the case involving him till Friday, July 23.

Igboho and his wife have been in custody since their arrest on the night of Monday, July 19, 2021, at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou.

They were arrested while attempting to board a flight to Germany.

bayo wahab bayo wahab

