RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Igboho returns to cell as Beninese court adjourns hearing till Friday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Igboho was arrested at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou.

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)
Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been returned to cell in Benin Republic.

Recommended articles

The Cour De’appal De Cotonou in Benin Republic adjourned the hearing of the case involving him till Friday, July 23.

Igboho and his wife have been in custody since their arrest on the night of Monday, July 19, 2021, at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou.

They were arrested while attempting to board a flight to Germany.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Igboho returns to cell as Beninese court adjourns hearing till Friday

APC Chieftain says there's no agreement between Buhari and Tinubu over 2023 presidency

2023 Elections: APC approves lobby committees for youth inclusion

Lagos Govt to set up housing fund

Obaseki calls for adequate funding of NSCDC in Edo

Senator Abaribe who stood surety for Nnamdi Kanu is ready to do it again

Government tells Lagosians to restrict movement for Saturday's LG elections

FG inaugurates NEITI’s governing board

Gov Masari donates wheelchairs to 200 physically challenged persons