Igboho prays against war in first video since release from prison

Igboho said this in a video on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, two days after his release from incarceration.

As seen in the video, Igboho was airing his views on the war between Ukraine and Russia.

The activist prayed that the ongoing crisis doesn't degenerate into a full blown world war.

“Let’s hope that this Ukraine crisis won’t lead to a third world war. May God not let us witness war in the world,” Igboho said.

Igboho, who spent eight months in a Benin prison, regained freedom on Monday, March 7, 2022.

His lawyer, however, revealed that his release was conditioner as he's not expected to go anywhere beyond the shores of the Francophone country.

Igboho fled Nigeria in July 2021, after operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), raided his Ibadan residence where they arrested and detained 13 of Igboho’s associates. Two of Igboho’s supporters, identified as Adogan and Alfa, lost their lives during the raid.

The DSS also alleged that seven AK-47 rifles were recovered during the raid on his Soka residence on July 1, as well as three pump-action guns, 30 fully charged AK-47 magazines, 5,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five cutlasses, one jack-knife, one pen knife, two pistol holsters, a pair of binoculars, a wallet containing $5, local and international driving licences in his name, ATM cards, a German residence permit No. YO2N6K1NY bearing his name, two whistles, 50 cartridges and 18 walkie-talkies.

Others were three charm jackets/traditional body armour, two laptops, one Toshiba and one Compaq laptop, Igboho’s passport and those of his aides.

The DSS had accused Igboho and his associates of planning to unleash violent insurrection against the Nigerian state.

The activist escaped to Benin along with his wife, Ropo where they were both arrested by the country's authorities while trying to board a plane to Germany.