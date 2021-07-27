Sunday Igboho has been slammed with a new charge in Benin Republic

The Beninese authorities have been prosecuting Igboho for attempting to fly to Germany from their soil with a forged passport, days after he fled Nigeria to evade arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to one of his counsels, Ibrahim Salami, the Beninese government has now accused Igboho of entering the country to foment trouble or to engage in criminal activity.

TheCable reports that nine lawyers representing Igboho at the Beninese court have been left shell-shocked at the turn of events.

Salami says if Igboho wanted to cause trouble in Benin as alleged by his prosecutors, he would have stayed longer in the country.

However, he says, the Nigerian was well on his way out of the country when he was apprehended.

Following a 13-hour court hearing, Igboho was dispatched back to prison on Monday, July 26 and given permission to meet with a doctor.

Igboho had gone into hiding on July 1, after operatives of the DSS raided his home, shot some of the occupants, made arrests and uncovered weaponry.