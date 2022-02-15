Igboho files lawsuit against Benin Republic for his unlawful detention

Sunday Igboho who was arrested in Benin Republic after escaping Nigeria and on his way to Germany after his residence in Soka, Ibadan was raided in July 2021 has claimed that the arrest was illegal and is beseeching the international court to rule in his favour in pursuant of Article 59 of Rules of Procedure, an Expedited Procedure and Hearing so as to secure the release and subsequent compensation for his time spent illegally locked up.