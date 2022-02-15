RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Igboho files lawsuit against Benin Republic for his unlawful detention

The Yoruba nation agitator has filed a suit at the ECOWAS court challenging his unlawful detention.

Sunday Igboho
Sunday Igboho

The Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo also popularly referred to as Sunday Igboho has now filed a lawsuit against the Benin Republic challenging his ‘unlawful detention’ seeking a payout to the tune of $1 million in compensation for the time he has spent behind bars in the West African country.

Sunday Igboho who was arrested in Benin Republic after escaping Nigeria and on his way to Germany after his residence in Soka, Ibadan was raided in July 2021 has claimed that the arrest was illegal and is beseeching the international court to rule in his favour in pursuant of Article 59 of Rules of Procedure, an Expedited Procedure and Hearing so as to secure the release and subsequent compensation for his time spent illegally locked up.

According to his lawyer, Mr Tosin Ojaomo, “While imprisoned in Benin, Chief Adeyemo’s lawyer filed a lawsuit on his behalf in the Oyo State High Court, seeking damages against Nigeria’s attorney general, Abubakar Malami, the State Security Services (“SSS”), and Central Bank of Nigeria (“CBN”).

“On September 17, 2021, the Oyo State High Court ruled in affirmation of Chief Adeyemo’s right to political activity in pursuit of self-determination for the Yoruba People, and ordered payment of #20,000,000,000 in damages to Chief Adeyemo in Suit No. M/435/2021.”.

This he believes makes his continued detention in the Benin Republic untenable.

