The Department of State Services (DSS) said the service has not made any attempt to arrest Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, contrary to publications in some sections of the media.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Afunanya said the publication that some personnel of the Service attempted to arrest Igboho at Ibadan in Oyo State was not true.

According to him, the said news is misinforming and should be taken as fake and therefore be disregarded.

Reports in some sections of the media had alleged that men of the DSS on Friday attacked Igboho in Ibadan, saying that Igboho told the media he was disappointed that he was attacked by men of DSS without committing any offence.

It said Igboho had alleged that men of the service were acting on the instruction of unknown authorities who attempted to prevent him to move around in Ibadan and beyond.

The report further said Igboho told the media that in spite of attempts by DSS to stop him, he was able to make his way to his scheduled meeting venue.