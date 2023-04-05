Igbo leader remanded for threatening to bring IPOB to Lagos

The Chief Magistrate, Peter Nwaka, ordered that the defendant, aged 67, should be kept at the Ikoyi custodial facility for 30 days.

He adjourned the case until May 3 for mention.

Nwajagu, whose house address was not provided, is charged with conspiracy and breach of public peace.

His plea was not taken.

Earlier, the prosecutor, SP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that Nwajagu and some others at large committed the offences on March 26 at No. 2, Akeem Shitu St., Ajao Estate, Lagos State.

He alleged that Nwajagu put fear in Lagos residents when he threatened to bring IPOB to the state.

He submitted that Nwajagu publicly said that IPOB would shut Lagos State for one month.