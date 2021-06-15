Igbo community in Delta backs Okowa on open grazing

The Igbo leader urged herdsmen threatening anarchy in Delta following the ban, to embrace peace.

He said that the Southern governors’ position on the ban on open grazing is constitutional.

“Whoever feels agitated should approach the court of law to seek redress rather than engaging in self help or anarchy.

“These times call for open reflection, peace and dialogue rather than beating war drums. We will never forget where we are coming from,” he said.

Chukwu described late Ikenwoli as a peace-loving and cool-headed royal father who fostered good relationship with the various ethnic groups in the state, including the Igbos.

He appealed to the Olu-designate, Omoba Tsola Emiko, to emulate Ikenwoli to sustain his good legacies.