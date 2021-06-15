RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Igbo community in Delta backs Okowa on open grazing

Igbo residents in Delta have expressed their support for Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa over the ban on open grazing across the state.

Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (Twitter: @IAOkowa)
Mr Peter Chukwu, the Eze Ndigbo in Delta Central and Southern Districts, gave the support while addressing newsmen on Monday in Warri after leading a delegation of the Igbo community to the Palace of Olu of Warri on a condolence visit to the Itsekiris over the transition of the immediate past Olu, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

The Igbo leader urged herdsmen threatening anarchy in Delta following the ban, to embrace peace.

He said that the Southern governors’ position on the ban on open grazing is constitutional.

“Whoever feels agitated should approach the court of law to seek redress rather than engaging in self help or anarchy.

“These times call for open reflection, peace and dialogue rather than beating war drums. We will never forget where we are coming from,” he said.

Chukwu described late Ikenwoli as a peace-loving and cool-headed royal father who fostered good relationship with the various ethnic groups in the state, including the Igbos.

He appealed to the Olu-designate, Omoba Tsola Emiko, to emulate Ikenwoli to sustain his good legacies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the funeral rites of the late Ikenwoli will begin with a commendation service on June 18 in Warri, while the installation of the 21st Olu of Warri is slated for Aug. 21.

