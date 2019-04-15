The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, told NAN on Monday shortly after Buratai gave the maiden lecture at the site of the centre in Okada, where he also laid a foundation block.

Ezemonye said that the aim of the centre was to be a world-class citadel of excellence on emerging security challenges confronting the world.

He said that the history of the centre began with a proposal placed before the university Senate, which had been approved since Jan. 17, 2017.

Ezemonye said that when the centre became fully operational, it was expected to be at the forefront of the cutting edge on researches that interrogate emerging security challenges of local and global concerns.

According to him, challenges ranging from conflicts to terrorism and insurgency, small arms proliferation, sea piracy, war, international relations, human trafficking, cybercrime, among others will be dealt with under this security centre.

In this connection, our strategy is to create a faculty that provides knowledge-based interventions for effective enforcement response.

Beyond research and knowledge production, the centre shall actively engage in the dissemination of acquired knowledge and through trainings of military personnel.

The centre shall sign collaborative MoUs with selective centres of excellence with global visibility, he said.

Buratai had earlier said that it was an honor for such an importance centre on security to be named after him.

ALSO READ: Uncle gets life sentence for sexually molesting 7-yr-old niece

It is greater honour to deliver the key lecture, `Military and Democratic Consolidation in Nigeria: Appraisal of Nigerian Army Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Operations, he said.

Buratai promised that the military would continue to do its best in combating insecurity in the country.