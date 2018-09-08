Pulse.ng logo
IG scraps Special Squad over raid on Edwin Clark’s home

Edwin Clark Police IG scraps Special Tactical Squad over raid on South South leader’s home

Idris scrapped the squad after senior officers of the STS were linked with the raid of Edwin Clark’s residence in Asokoro, Abuja.

  • Published:
IGP sacks 3 Police Inspectors who raided Edwin Clark's house play Idris scrapped the squad after senior officers of the STS were linked with the raid of Edwin Clark’s residence in Asokoro, Abuja. (Facebook/Nigeria Police Force)

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the immediate disbandment of the IGP Special Tactical Squad (IGP-STS).

The scrapping of the squad by Idris is coming after senior officers attached to the STS were linked with complicity or played conspiracy role(s) in the unauthorised, illegal and unprofessional misconduct in raid of Edwin Clark’s residence in Asokoro, Abuja.

IGP's orders were made public in a statement by Jimoh Moshood, public relations officer, on Friday, September 7, 2018.

ALSO READ: Saraki says raid on Edwin Clark's house threatens democracy

In his statement, Moshood said senior officers who were linked to the raid on Clark's house were undergoing disciplinary procedures.

Saraki says raid on Edwin Clark's house threatens democracy play

Edwin Clark, the leader of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF)

(Punch)

Read part of the statement

The tactical operations and statutory core police duties that the dissolved Special Tactical Squad were charged with are now collapsed and will be carried out by other operational, investigative and response units of the force.

“Senior officers attached to the erstwhile Special Tactical Squad (STS) who were linked with complicity or played conspiracy role(s) in the unauthorised, illegal and unprofessional misconduct in the search of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark’s residence in Asokoro, Abuja on the 4th of September, 2018 are now undergoing strict disciplinary procedures.”

IGP sacks 3 Police Inspectors who raided Edwin Clark's house

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the dismissal of three officers who took part in an unauthorised raid of the Abuja residence of Chief Edwin Clark, a prominent South-South leader this week.

Four officers had carried out a raid on Clark's house on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, allegedly based on a tipoff that he was stockpiling weapons. The search yielded no discovery to prove the allegation and attracted widespread condemnation from Nigerians.

With the raid leading to an outrage, the IGP denied any knowledge of the invasion and ordered the detention and investigation of the four police officers involved.

