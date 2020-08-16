Ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo state, Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police has ordered Commissioner of Police across the country to arrest anyone carrying arms illegally in the country.

In a statement on Sunday, August 16, 2020, the IG said the directive became necessary against the backdrop of ‘the deliberate arming and movement of political thugs and other criminal elements.’

Recently, there have been concerns over attacks by suspected political hoodlums in Edo state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have also traded blames over attacks in the state.

From Left: Political Actors in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki, APC Governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the former governor of the state, Adam Oshiomhole. (Punch)

To prevent further political attacks in the state, Adamu, in the statement said he has orders police commissioners in the 36 states of the federation to immediately initiate appropriate action to prosecute anyone in possession of firearms.

The statement reads, “As part of preparations toward the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo States, as well as efforts by the Police High Command to curb the proliferation of prohibited firearms in the country, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered Commissioners of Police in the thirty-six States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to immediately initiate appropriate actions to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute any individual(s) or group(s) in possession of prohibited firearms.

“The directive has become necessary against the backdrop of the deliberate arming and movement of political thugs and other criminal elements across the country. In addition, the directive is targeted at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the country which is contrary to the provisions of Chapter F.28 LFN 2004 of the Firearms Act.

“In a similar vein, Commissioners of Police in all the States of the Federation and the FCT have been directed to immediately convene an enlightenment meeting of all vigilante groups and quasi security outfits spread across the country in order to ensure that their activities are in conformity with the extant laws guiding their establishment and operations.

“The IGP, while observing that several civil groups — vigilantes, quasi states and regional security outfits under various guises are arming themselves with prohibited firearms and weapons in contravention of the provisions of the Firearms Act, notes that the trend if unchecked, will pose serious threat to national security.”

It may be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier in August threatened to suspend the Edo and Ondo governorship election process if the actions of political actors led to a breakdown of law and