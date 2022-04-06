Ifo residents in Ogun beg gov Abiodun to fix their roads as they lament challenges

“When rain starts to fall, that’s when most of us, especially those that are not mobile, would not be able to wear their most-fancy shoes and socks. We would prefer to only commute in slippers with our trousers rolled up to avoid getting wet and stained. It is really bad, and more heartbreaking when you think of how long this has been a challenge for us. So, we need the Governor to look into our situation and fix the roads,” a resident of Alagbole, who identified herself as Opeyemi Gbadebo, told this writer.

Corroborating Gbadebo’s lamentation, another resident of the area, who doesn’t want his name mentioned in this report, stated that the challenges posed at road users isn’t peculiar to the climate.

She said, “Let’s even leave the rainy season out of this conversation for once. Let’s look at the dry season, you can’t put on clothes of your choice because of dust. For instance, if you live in Alagbole, you can’t choose to just put on a white shirt for an important appointment because you will turn brown before getting to your destination.”

Amaka Emenike, a resident of Olambe community, who also spoke on the road situation, said she’s aware of many people that have raised their vehicles up to constantly avoid visiting the mechanics.

Her words: “I’m aware of many people that have raised their vehicles to avoid constant repairs at the mechanic workshops. The roads are bad, such that when it’s raining, everyone would just prefer to be indoors as there wouldn’t be where to pass. It is high time for the government to consider us as the people that we are. As tax payers of the economy, we are not asking for too much in all fairness.”