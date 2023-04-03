The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ifeoma, wife of Orji Kalu dies at 61

Bayo Wahab

Kalu described his late wife as a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

Ifeoma, the wife of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is dead.
Ifeoma, the wife of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is dead.

The lawmaker announced his wife’s death in a Facebook post on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Kalu did not give details about Ifeoma’s death, who died at the age of 61.

The former governor of Abia state described his late wife as a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

He wrote: “With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61 years.

“She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity. A memorial service in her honour is scheduled to be held in the United States of America (USA).

“Please remember her and loved ones in prayers at this difficult period. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

