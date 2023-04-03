Ifeoma, wife of Orji Kalu dies at 61

The lawmaker announced his wife’s death in a Facebook post on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Kalu did not give details about Ifeoma’s death, who died at the age of 61.

The former governor of Abia state described his late wife as a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

He wrote: “With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61 years.

“She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity. A memorial service in her honour is scheduled to be held in the United States of America (USA).