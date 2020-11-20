Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has revealed that his security aide that killed a newspaper vendor is an operative of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Ifeanyi Okereke was shot and killed when Gbajabiamila's convoy passed through the Federal Secretariat, Abuja on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

The shooting happened when the deceased and other vendors crowded the convoy after they had been summoned by the Speaker himself.

Gbajabiamila said in a statement on Friday, November 20 that the DSS agent, Abdullahi Hassan, has been handed over to the secret police for investigation, and appropriate administrative and judicial action.

The lawmaker vowed to ensure that Okereke's family get justice for his death as a form of relief for their pain.

"Mr Okereke was a citizen going about his business, trying to make a living for himself and his family. There is no reason for his life to have ended the way it did," he said.

The Speaker said he'll meet with Okereke's parents when they arrive Abuja, and committed to taking care of his immediate family.

Gbajabiamila had said in an earlier statement on Friday that he had stopped to exchange usual friendly pleasantries with the vendors, but that some unidentified men obstructed his convoy when he was ready to leave.

He said the obstruction caused his security aides to shoot in the air to disperse the men.

Newspaper vendors in Abuja staged a protest in the capital city on Friday morning to demand justice for Okereke who recently welcomed a baby with his wife.