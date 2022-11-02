RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Police move for autopsy, free 6 domestic workers, detain 2

Ima Elijah

The two domestic staff detained are Ifeanyi’s nanny and cook as police begin the autopsy plan.

The detained staff: The two domestic staff detained are Ifeanyi’s nanny and cook as police begin the autopsy plan.

What the police is saying: Lagos State police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the cook and nanny, whose duty was to cater for the wellbeing of the little boy, have been detained after serious interrogation.

What happened: Ifeanyi reportedly drowned in a pool at the singer’s Banana Island residence on Monday, October 31, 2022.

The blame game: It was reported that the nanny was with the toddler when the cook came to join them. The nanny was said to have moved away to receive a call, leaving him with the cook, who also said he had left the three-year-old with the nanny.

Ifeanyi's body was later spotted in the pool by a security guard 20 minutes later.

What you should know: The deceased was Davido’s only child with his third baby mama, Chioma Rowland.

Meanwhile: A Nigerian politician and businessman, Prince Chinedu Munir Nwoko, popularly known as Ned Nwoko, has revealed that the death of singer Davido’s son remains a shock to him and his wife, Regina Daniels.

Nwoko, in his condolence message to the Adeleke family, said he was shocked because he knew how Davido dots affectionately on Ifeanyi and his wife-to-be, Chioma.

The politician further assured Ifeanyi’s parents of his family’s support during this difficult moment.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

