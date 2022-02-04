If you’re corrupt, you can never be Buhari’s friend, Adesina says

The presidential spokesperson said this in an article posted on his Facebook page on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Adesina said Buhari suspended the management board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) because of the corruption in the commission.

The NDDC according to him was established as an interventionist agency to serve citizens, but became a cash cow for a few people.

Adesina wrote: “Well, it is meant to be an interventionist agency, but one thing is crystal clear. Despite hundreds of billions of naira invested over 20 years, the true intervention has been in the pockets of some select people, rather than on the region, and the lives of the people in general.

“There’s one thing President Muhammadu Buhari hates with a passion. Grand larceny. Expropriation and purloining. Once it’s confirmed that you are filching from the public purse, you can never be his friend, no matter who you are.

“So he had to bring to a halt the gravy train that the NDDC had become over the years. And no stampede, no rout or panic. The house cleaning must be done, and done well. Thorough.

“In the Niger Delta, you see plenty of signboards, but little or no projects. In other words, people collect contracts, erect signboards announcing the project, but the job never gets done. And the contractors get paid.

“What to do? A forensic audit was necessary. Some powerful forces mounted robust resistance, but they didn’t reckon with the iron will of the President. The audit was done, and report submitted.”

Adesina said since Buhari’s intervention, the NDDC has recorded more positive strides than it did in 15 years.

He added that the commission now has a befitting head office.