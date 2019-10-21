It’s been raining ceaselessly in Lagos, with residents constantly complaining about moving around through flooded roads and inner streets.

Flash floods also compound traffic in a city that is usually a bedlam at the best of times.

Well, the bad news is that that is not about to change any time soon, according to the Lagos state government.

Rising sea level

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources in Lagos, Mr. Tunji Bello, says the flood in Lagos will persist for a while because of the rise in sea water level.

This sea water level rise is so because the lagoon is unable to discharge water into the Atlantic ocean in huge amounts.

What will follow is that most of the water that should be emptying into the lagoon, heads back to clogged drainage channels across Lagos, resulting in flood which gets worse with more rainfall.

And so the cycle continues.

A boy in Lagos flood (The Cable)

Another reason why you have to live with the floods for the moment is because the Ogun-Osun River Basin authority has been releasing its water into the river since it can no longer hold water in the Oyan dam.

The Lagos state government is in talks with officials of the Ogun-Osun River Basin authority, while pleading with them to release water from the Oyan dam in piecemeal.

A summary of why you are swimming in Lagos at this time

So, Lagos is getting flooded at this time because of:

Incessant rainfall. Rise in sea water level. Clogged drainage channels. Rising water level in the Southwest basin because of outflow from the Oyan Dam. Lagos is geographically prone to flooding seeing as it lies below sea level or lies underwater.

Which areas of Lagos will be most affected?

So which areas of Lagos will be worst hit?

If you work or reside in Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Dolphin, Lekki, Oworonshoki or Surulere, it may be time to invest in rain boots, a kayak (some type of canoe) or rent one.

Here's the thing, nowhere in Lagos is immune from the Lagos state government's advisory. It's essentially swimming season in the nation's commercial capital.

Flood in the city (Guardian)

And if you drive a smaller car, this may not be a good time to be hopping around town without clearance from the weather man.

And isn't it a bit weird that there's still so much rainfall in October? Alright, we've just been told that we are suffering from the adverse effect of global warming.

Tough luck.

Happy swimming!