If you can't find the schools Tinubu attended, find the ones he built - Shehu Sani

There has been an ongoing debate around the academic certificates of the APC presidential aspirant.

APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and Senator Shehu Sani. [Independent]
The decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to exclude his primary and secondary schools certificates in the nomination form he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for 2023 election has continued to generate reactions.

Commenting on the development, a former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, said in a tweet on Saturday, June 25, 2022, that the matter should be laid to rest if Tinubu can't find his certificates as claimed.

“Jagaban built many primary and secondary schools;if you can’t find the one he attended, you can find the ones he built and leave the matter, abeg,” he tweeted.

Pulse had reported that Tinubu told the electoral commission that his academic certificates were stolen by unknown persons while he was on exile.

In the affidavit he sworn to support his nomination form for the office of the president, Tinubu said he “went on self exile from October 1994 to October 1999 (and) when I returned and discovered that my property including all the documents relating to my qualification and my certificates in respect of paragraph 3 above were looted by unknown persons.”

He however, stated that he attended University of Chicago between 1972 and 1976, where he obtained B.Sc in Economics.

The form also showed that he obtained B.Sc in Business and Administration, as well as certificate in Public Account.

Tinubu's latest claims appear to be in contradiction with the submission he made to INEC when he ran and won the Lagos State governorship election in 1999.

