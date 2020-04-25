The Nigerian army high command is ready to accept a surrender from Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, according to coordinator of the Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Major General John Enenche.

Shekau’s terrorist sect is responsible for the displacement, abduction and murder of thousands in Nigeria’s restive northeast region since 2009.

Recent reports say the army is closing in on a battle-weary Shekau with boots on the ground and sufficient airstrikes.

The insurgency commander who seeks a hardline Islamic caliphate, has waged war against the Nigerian state from his Sambisa forest hideout in Borno--an area the size of Belgium.

Enenche tells ChannelsTV that should Shekau follow laid down procedures and drop his weapons in the heat of battle, the military will profile him in accordance with best practices and rules of engagement.

“Shekau’s recently released videos are subject to forensic analysis. There are rumours that they are ready to surrender. If the insurgents truly want to surrender, there is a procedure to do that. If he surrenders through the procedure, we will accept it,” Enenche was quoted as saying by Daily Trust, which monitored the briefing.

Military authorities disclosed last week that Shekau’s body language from a recent video points at his likely surrender, following a grand offensive mounted by the nation’s armed forces against Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The military also claimed that its Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed compounds housing terrorist leaders at Bulawa in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

The air strikes were executed on April 21, based on credible human intelligence reports as well as Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions that led to the identification of the target compounds within the settlement, Enenche disclosed in an earlier statement.

Fighter jets dispatched by the Air Task Force to take out the compounds accurately hit the target areas, leading to the destruction of some of the structures as well as the neutralization of some of the terrorists occupying the compounds, he added.

Boko Haram fighters who attempted to reposition and re-engage the attacking aircraft, were reportedly mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the jets.

Both sides of the conflict have lost personnel in battle since the insurgency commenced.