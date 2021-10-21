RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

"If it's our normal behaviour, almost all of them (police officers) would have brutalized everybody,"says Lagos Police Commissioner Odumosu

The police boss offered his apologies to anyone who had been brutalized by officers at the venue.

Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, apologised for the excesses of police officers during the anti-police brutality memorial protest of October 20, 2021.

Odumosu's remarks were made at the Lekki toll gate venue of the protest in Lagos, in the wake of the manhandling and harassing of journalists and protesters by stern-looking and heavily fortified police officers.

"If it's our normal behaviour, almost all of them (police officers) would have brutalized everybody," Odumosu said, adding that the force is changing and that some officers are youthfully exuberant, ignorant and inexperienced. "So if you have done anything in that area, and that person out of ignorance, out of inexperience, out of his own youthful exuberance, out of his own professional calling now misbehaves, we will take action."

"But in a family, somebody can do that (go overboard)," he said.

He also added that it was wrong of police officers to prevent an AriseTV crew from deploying drones to cover the car procession protest.

"Any tool that the journalist needs to use to do his professional calling is allowed," Odumosu said.

Police had previously deployed teargas canisters to disperse the protesters.

The convoy memorial marked the one-year anniversary of the viral anti-police brutality protests of October 2020.

On October 20, 2020, young Nigerians protesting decades of police brutality and extortion under the #EndSARS banner, were shot at by soldiers who had been ordered to enforce a hurriedly declared curfew.

