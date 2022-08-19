RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

If I have one conversation with terrorists, I'll invade their hideout - Yahaya Bello

Kingsley Chukwuka

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State have wondered why some officials would have conversations with terrorists via telephone or through other medium without revealing their hideout.

Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello

The governor said he does not compromise on security, adding that was why Kogi State is bandit free.

Bello made the statement while answering questions from the anchors of the Channels Television Sunrise Daily Breakfast Show, on Friday, August 19, 2022.

"I cannot have conversation with terrorists and they will still remain in their hideout. I will mobilize to dislodge and fish them out. This is why Kogi State is safe today because I don't play politics with insecurity", he said.

Bello while on the programme argued that the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led government has improved on what they met on ground when their took power in 2015.

He also argued that the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket is a perfect combination that will help in tackling the insecurity problem the country is grappling with.

Recall that the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari had regretted negotiating with bandits.

Masari had said with the benefit of hindsight, his government should never have negotiated with bandits, let alone grant them amnesty.

Although Masari said he never regretted his decision at the time, he admitted that information available to him confirmed that engaging the bandits was not the right thing to do.

He identified information as the greatest challenge to the fight against insecurity in that part of the country.

