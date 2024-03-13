ADVERTISEMENT
Idris approves ₦241m for payment of 91 retired civil servants' gratuities

News Agency Of Nigeria

91 retirees were verified out of 96 potential beneficiaries.

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.
The approval is contained in a statement issued by Kebbi Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi.

“Names of beneficiaries were submitted to a committee set up on payment of gratuity or death benefits in the state, local governments and local governments’ education authorities.

“The gesture is in fulfilment of the campaign promises made by Gov. Idris to civil servants that government would not owe retired workers their entitlements,’’ he stated.

Garba-Bena added that Gov. Idris also approved the release of ₦34 million for the payment of adjustments in disparities in pensions for 2012 and 2013 retirees.

“This payment is based on the recommendations made by the committee set up by the governor to verify and ascertain claims made by aggrieved retirees,’’ he added.

