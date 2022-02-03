IDPs: Journalists to brainstorm on finding lasting solutions to challenges

Internally displaced persons (IDPs), according to the United Nations Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement, are "persons or groups of persons who have been forced or obliged to flee or to leave their homes or places of habitual residence, in particular as a result of or in order to avoid the effects of armed conflicts.

Journalists in Abuja at the one-day consultative media were urged by the speakers and charged to deliberate on advancing IDPs issues, including poverty, lack of access to education, health among others as the burning issues in the (IDP’s).

Journalist Ene Oshaba, while sharing her personal experiences in the camp, said that there is a huge change in the roles of women who now fend for their families but have little or no access to funding and the market.

She revealed that the overwhelming majority of internally displaced persons are women and children who are especially at risk of abuse of their basic human rights, such as the right to life, right to movement, right to association, and right to religion.

IDPs in Nigeria, in recent times, due to armed conflicts in certain regions in Nigeria have been forced to flee or leave their homes - particularly in situations of escalated armed conflict.

Internally displaced people are being generally subject to heightened vulnerability in a number of areas. Displaced persons suffer significantly higher rates of mortality than the general population.

Mr. John Wakawah mentioned that the basic needs of shelter, food, clothing, psychological trauma as some of the many problems confronting IDPs in Nigeria.

He remarked that Boko Haram seems to be winning the fight against western education as education for IDPs is not one of the government’s top priorities.

“They also remain at high risk of physical attack and battery, sexual assault and abduction, and are more often than not, deprived of adequate shelter, food and health services.” He stressed.

For Mr. Bumi Atteh, there is a need for healthcare initiatives in the camps, as the campers have limited access to health services

One of the IDPs, Mr. Enoch lamented that the government has denied them opportunities for loans and that they do not want to go back to where they would be killed

According to the UN, more often than refugees, the internally displaced tend to remain close to or become trapped in zones of conflict, caught in the crossfire, and at risk of being used as pawns, targets, or human shield by the belligerents.