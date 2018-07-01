IDPs in Plateau say govt has abandoned them

news

Some of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Plateau state have said that the government have abandoned them.

The IDPs fled their villages, following last week’s attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen that left many people dead.

According to a camp official who spoke to The Cable, “We have not received any help from anybody since we came here.

“This food you are seeing is from what we contributed among ourselves. No government official has even visited us here not to talk of bringing us food. Anything you see here was from the villagers and also from organisations like Red Cross.”

35,000 displaced

The Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has also revealed that 35,000 people were displaced as a result of the clash.

According to Juni Bala, “We have 20 camps from the recent attack. We have over 35,000 IDPs for now. We are discovering more IDPs as we go round.”

Bala said that SEMA has commenced the distribution of relief materials to the IDP camps.

She also said the materials will be distributed to the displaced persons in small portions.

“The government is giving out relief materials right now. We are now at Jos south, Barkin Ladi and Riyom LGAs. We are distributing food and non-edibles – mats, beddings, and a few toiletries,” she added.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Plateau state branch of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Mohammadu Nura has said that its members were the victims in the Plateau state attacks.

According to Nura, 19 of their members were killed and the whereabouts of 73 others are unknown.

He also claimed that the corpses being paraded are that of Fulani herdsmen and not residents of the affected areas.