Idleness, negative emotions and experiences can trigger depression in women

News Agency Of Nigeria

Women are encouraged to address what they can control, stay active, and seek help when necessary.

Let go of negative emotions to manage depression, association tells women [NAN]
Let go of negative emotions to manage depression, association tells women [NAN]

The Founder of The Excellent and Dignified Woman (TED-Woman) an interdenominational gathering of women, Busola Lanre-Oke advised a women's forum in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, themed “Managing Depression in Various Life Stages and Situations,” aimed to raise awareness and provide support for women struggling with mental health issues.

Lanre-Oke, who doubled as the Convener emphasised the need to release emotional burdens, citing anxiety, betrayals, and unfulfilled expectations as common triggers for depression. She encouraged women to address what they could control, stay active, and seek help when necessary.

According to her, idleness can also lead to depression. You need to get something done. There is an adage that says “An idle mind is the devil’s workshop.”

“Get to work. Personally, I do not support the idea of a full housewife.

“Do something, sell something, even if your husband place you on a monthly salary, you can still get yourself busy by engaging in any skills or selling even recharge cards.

“When you are idle, you are prone to depression. It is also importance of letting go of negative emotions and experiences and stay active to combat stress and depression,”.

Also speaking, a medical expert, Dr Samuel Abah shared valuable insights on managing depression in various life stages and situations. Abah stressed that depression could affect anyone, regardless of age, and emphasised the need for prevention and early intervention.

He noted that women were more prone to depression than men, especially during menopause.

“Depression is common among women than men. Both young children that are female and younger women. As long as you are a woman, you have been exposed to depression.

“Learn to overlook things. Learn to rest and give yourself rest. If you can do these things; you won’t have depression.

“Take care of your health. Menopause is a big thing that leads to depression too but my emphasis today is how to prevent depression not treatment," he stated.

Abah however, commended the convener for providing a platform to discuss depression and its management. Participants shared their personal experiences with depression, including Blessing Olotu, who encouraged women to speak out and seek help when needed.

Other participants highlighted the physical and emotional toll of depression, including sudden ageing, sadness, and loss of interest in activities. NAN reports that the forum provided a safe space for women to share their stories, receive support, and learn coping strategies for managing depression.

Over 100 women attended the programme. Highlights of the event were discussions, opinions, suggestions, questions and answers by the resource person and participants respectively.

